VESSELS IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ VISIBLE NEAR IRANIAN BEACH

The news text describes the visibility of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on May 22, 2026.

VESSELS IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ ARE VISIBLE NEAR THE BEACH OF BANDAR ABBAS , IRAN , MAY 22, 2026. MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS (NAVI NELLO STRETTO DI HORMUZ SONO VISIBILI PRONTO ALLA SPIAGGIA DI BANDAR ABBAS , IRAN , 22 MAGGIO 2026.

MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS ( QUESTA NOTIZIA È STATA TRADUTA CON DEEPL PER CONSENTIRTI DI LEGGERE SUBITO IN ITALIANO IL NOTIZIARIO DELLA REUTERS. NON ESISTE TRADUZIONE AUTOMATICA ESATTA NE PUÒ SUBSTITUIRE I TRADUTTORE UMANI.





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Strait Of Hormuz Bandar Abbas Iran Visibility Of Vessels Iranian Beach

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