WHO Declarates Ebola Outbreak in DRC and Uganda a Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern due to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus and does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

A man is carried from an ambulance as he arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026.

Picture taken with a mobil. May 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Sunday declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern". The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but said countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread.

The U.N. health agency said in a statement that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday in DRC’s Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry had said on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province.

The Bundibugyo virus-disease contacts or cases should not travel internationally, unless as part of a medical evacuation, the WHO said. The agency advised immediately isolating confirmed cases and monitoring contacts daily, with restricted national travel and no international travel until 21 days after exposure





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