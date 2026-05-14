Xi Jinping and Donald Trump hold significant summit in Beijing

China's Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump hold a two-day summit in Beijing, with trade talks making progress but disagreement over Taiwan potentially causing a dangerous path. The leaders also discuss other issues such as trade, agriculture, the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Korean peninsula.

China 's Xi Jinping tells President Donald Trump that trade talks are making progress at the start of a two-day summit, but warns that disagreement over Taiwan could send relations down a dangerous path.

The leaders also discuss other issues such as trade, agriculture, the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Korean peninsula. The summit has significant implications for U.S.-China relations, with Trump looking to open up China to U.S. industry and China seeking to ease curbs on exports of chipmaking equipment and advanced semiconductors. The power dynamics have changed since Trump's last visit to Beijing, with China now acknowledging the U.S.'s growing status





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China Xi Jinping Donald Trump Trade Talks Taiwan U.S.-China Relations Trade Truce Rare Earths Chipmaking Equipment Advanced Semiconductors Iran Middle East Ukraine Korean Peninsula

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