Xi Jinping may visit North Korea for mediation talks with Trump and Kim Jong Un

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit North Korea as early as next week to mediate between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. China is a key economic and political ally of North Korea and has made efforts to strengthen ties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea as early as next week, according to a South Korean government source. The visit could be an effort by Xi to act as a mediator between US President Donald Trump and North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un , who hosted Xi on a military parade last year in Pyongyang.

China is a key economic and political ally of North Korea, and the two have made efforts to reinforce ties that had cooled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi, who hosted US President Donald Trump last week, will try to act as a mediator between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a senior government official was quoted as saying.

China is a key economic and political ally of North Korea, and the two have made efforts to reinforce ties that had cooled during the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korean leader Kim visited Beijing last year and stood alongside Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a major military parade.

Trump, who met Kim three times in his first term to negotiate the North’s nuclear programme, has said he would be open to meeting the North Korean leader again and that he had a good relationship with him





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Diplomacy Current Events Xi Jinping North Korea China Russia Trump Kim Jong Un Military Parade Nuclear Programme Mediation Talks

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