Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Situation Reaching 'Point of No Return,' Says Rosatom Director General

The situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reaching the ‘point of no return’ due to increased Ukrainian attacks in the area, according to the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom. The plant, which has six reactors, was seized by Russian forces in February 2022, and each side has been accused of military activity liable to compromise nuclear safety.

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reaching the " point of no return " due to increased Ukrainian attacks in the area, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom was quoted as saying on Monday.

The Russia-installed management at the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest with six reactors, said Ukrainian forces had attacked the facility for the third day running.

"We are getting closer and closer to the point of no return, and all of Europe now needs to expend efforts to de-escalate the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," Russian media quoted Alexei Likhachev, head of Rosatom, as saying. Likhachev said about 2,600 metric tons of nuclear fuel were at the plant. The plant generates no electricity, but must keep operating to keep nuclear fuel cool.

The plant’s management, in a post on Telegram, said the latest drone attack had caused no injuries or damage to facilities at the plant, which continued to operate normally. The statement said permanent monitors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, had been shown damage from an incident on Sunday, when plant management said Ukrainian shelling struck a transport workshop.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russian forces in the first weeks after the Kremlin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Each side has regularly accused the other of military activity liable to compromise nuclear safety. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Alex Richardson, Rod Nickel and Ron Popeski





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