Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa extends term by two years, bill to change constitution

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the inauguration ceremony of South Africa's president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. President Mnangagwa's term is extended by two years. Meanwhile, the government introduces a bill to change the constitution to extend presidential terms from five years to seven, much to the chagrin of a fractured opposition and war veterans who challenge the bill through the Constitutional Court. Political analysts expect the bill to pass, due to Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party's two-thirds majority and control over the upper house of parliament through traditional leaders and proxies voting with them

Zimbabwe 's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the inauguration ceremony of South Africa 's president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa , at the Union Buildings in Pretoria , South Africa , on June 19, 2024.

A bill introduced by the government allows the extension of Mnangagwa's term by two years to 2030, despite criticism from the opposition and war veterans. Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party, with a two-thirds majority in the lower house, is expected to sail through the bill, effectively changing the constitution to extend presidential terms from five years to seven. A group of retired generals and former civil servants and war veterans challenge the bill in the Constitutional Court. (Reuters) HARARE, June





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Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Union Buildings Pretoria President Inauguration Ceremony Bills Constitution Term Length President's Term Retired Generals And Civil Servants War Veterans Opposition Two-Thirds Majority Traditional Leaders Proxy Voting

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